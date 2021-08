TOKYO — The rules are very clear. No parents, children, spouses or friends of Olympians are allowed to travel to Tokyo for the Summer Games. Cathy and Tom Condie managed to sneak in. The couple from Shoreview arrived with their daughter, Kyra, at the hotel outside Tokyo where the U.S. Olympic climbing team is staying. Kyra opened her luggage, and there they were: two yarn dolls, made to look just like her parents, to remind her they're still supporting her all the way from Minnesota.