Watch SV Wehen Wiesbaden vs Borussia Dortmund: Live Stream, TV info for DFB-Pokal tie

Borussia Dortmund make the trip to Hessen to take on third division side SV Wehen Wiesbaden in the first round of the DFB-Pokal this weekend. The new season is finally upon us. And Borussia Dortmund return to competitive action with a game against third division side SV Wehen Wiesbaden in the first round of the DFB-Pokal. Winning the DFB-Pokal once again will be high on the Black and Yellows’ list of priorities for the season. And they will be looking to start off their campaign with a straight-forward win.