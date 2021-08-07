Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Watch SV Wehen Wiesbaden vs Borussia Dortmund: Live Stream, TV info for DFB-Pokal tie

By Brian Szlenk Straub
Posted by 
FanSided
FanSided
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBorussia Dortmund make the trip to Hessen to take on third division side SV Wehen Wiesbaden in the first round of the DFB-Pokal this weekend. The new season is finally upon us. And Borussia Dortmund return to competitive action with a game against third division side SV Wehen Wiesbaden in the first round of the DFB-Pokal. Winning the DFB-Pokal once again will be high on the Black and Yellows’ list of priorities for the season. And they will be looking to start off their campaign with a straight-forward win.

bvbbuzz.com

Comments / 0

FanSided

FanSided

122K+
Followers
315K+
Post
56M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marco Rose
Person
Donyell Malen
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dfb Pokal#Espn Deportes#Borussia Dortmund#Live Stream#The Dfb Pokal#The Black And Yellows#Bvb#Borussia Dortmund#Espn Deportes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Borussia Dortmund F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Youtube
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
UEFAPosted by
FanSided

Borussia Dortmund hopeful of having Emre Can back for Bundesliga opener

Borussia Dortmund are hopeful of having Emre Can back in the squad for next weekend’s Bundesliga opener against Eintracht Frankfurt. But the game will likely come too soon for Mats Hummels and Raphael Guerreiro. Erling Haaland scored a hat-trick as Borussia Dortmund enjoyed a comfortable 3-0 win over third division...
SoccerPosted by
FanSided

Hansi Flick: Marco Reus is one of the best players in his position

Germany head coach Hansi Flick has praised Borussia Dortmund captain Marco Reus, calling him “one of the best players in his position.”. Hansi Flick held his first press conference as Germany head coach on Tuesday and spoke about a wide range of topics, including Borussia Dortmund captain Marco Reus. The former Bayern Munich head coach was full of praise of Reus, and lauded his ability to split defences with his quality in the final third of the pitch.
Soccerblackchronicle.com

USWNT vs. Australia: Tokyo Olympics Live stream USA , TV channel, how to watch online, time, game odds

The U.S. women’s national team squares off against Australia on Tuesday to close out their Olympic group play at Kashima Soccer Stadium in Japan. The USWNT enter the match in second place in Group G standings, level with Australia on three points, but ahead on goal differential. United States can finish the group in second place with a win or draw. The forgiving nature of the tournament means the USWNT is unlikely to miss qualifying for the quarterfinals even if they lose as two of the three third place teams advance from the group stages.
TV & VideosPosted by
MassLive.com

USA women’s basketball vs. Japan: Live stream, start time, TV, how to watch Olympics 2021

The United States women’s basketball team will look to improve its record to 2-0 on Friday when it takes on host country Japan. In their first game, the Americans defeated Nigeria 81-72, extending their winning streak in the Olympics to an even 50 games. Meanwhile, the Japanese side also was victorious in their opening game of group play, narrowly escaping versus France with a 74-70 victory. The veteran duo of Sue Bird and Diana Taurasi led the U.S. versus Nigeria, and will hope to guide the Americans once again on both ends of the court.
UEFANewsweek

USWNT vs. Netherlands: Tokyo Olympic Soccer Start Time, How to Watch on TV and Live Stream

Two years since meeting in the World Cup final, the U.S. Women's National Team (USWNT) and the Netherlands cross paths again in the quarterfinal of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. In terms of importance, a place in the semifinals of an Olympic tournament may pale in comparison to soccer's greatest prize, but Friday's showdown in Yokohama is undoubtedly the most important game the USWNT has played since triumphing in France two years ago.
SoccerPosted by
NESN

USA Vs. Canada Live Stream: Watch Olympic Soccer Game Online, On TV

Hold onto your hats, folks, as Team USA and Canada are set to meet again. The teams will face off Monday in Kashima, Japan, at Ibaraki Kashima Stadium in the semifinals of the Tokyo Olympics women’s soccer tournament. The matchup pits top-ranked USWNT against eighth-ranked Canada for the right to advance to the final, where gold and silver medals will be on the line against either Sweden, which beat Team USA in their opener, or Australia.
Portland, ORPosted by
The Oregonian

Portland Thorns vs Kansas City score updates, free live stream info, time, TV channel, how to watch NWSL online (8/1/21)

The Portland Thorns are riding high at the top of the league table, even while missing several key players, and will face a Kansas City side down on their luck and middling at the bottom of the league table. KC has been so bad that they still have yet to win a match through 11 games played on the season. This afternoon affair kicks off from Providence Park with an early start on Sunday, August 1, at 12 p.m. PT/3 p.m. ET with a live broadcast on FOX 12 Plus or streaming on Paramount Plus.
SoccerPosted by
The Independent

Is Spain vs Argentina live stream: How to watch Tokyo 2020 fixture online and on TV

Argentina head into their final group stage match at Tokyo 2020 knowing they need a win to reach the knockout phase of the men’s Olympic football competition.A win and a defeat so far leaves the South American side in third place in a tight group, with Australia having a somewhat easier game left to play against Egypt.FOLLOW LIVE: Confirmed teams and all the build-up as Spain face Argentina at Tokyo 2020Spain, meanwhile, are Argentina’s opponents - and though they sit top of the group, they also haven’t been at their best in the competition, netting only one goal to take...
SoccerPosted by
FanSided

Borussia Dortmund II held to 1-1 draw by SV Waldhof Mannheim in 3. Liga home opener

Borussia Dortmund II played out a 1-1 draw against SV Waldhof Mannheim in their first home game of the season. Fresh off their stunning opening day win over FSV Zwickau, Borussia Dortmund II returned to the Stadion Rote Erde for their first home game of the season. Enrico Maaßen’s side took on SV Waldhof Mannheim on matchday two of the 3. Liga season in front of 1,211 supporters.
Orlando, FLchatsports.com

Orlando City vs. Inter Miami CF: Preview, How to Watch, TV Info, Live Stream, Lineups, Match Thread, and More

Welcome to your match thread for a Wednesday night Tropic Thunder match-up between Orlando City (8-4-4, 28 points) and the team’s Publix Enemies, Inter Miami CF (3-8-3, 12 points), at Exploria Stadium (8 p.m., FOX 35 Plus). It’s the second of three scheduled meetings this season and the first of two in Orlando. The Herons will return to Exploria Stadium on Aug. 27.
SportsPosted by
AL.com

USA basketball vs. Iran live stream (7/27): How to watch Olympics online, TV, time

The USA men’s basketball team will try to right the ship Tuesday, July 27, in the Olympics against Iran. The game will be live streamed on fuboTV. Kevin Durant was the leading scorer for Brooklyn this past season. Same goes for Damian Lillard in Portland, Devin Booker in Phoenix, Jayson Tatum in Boston, Zach LaVine in Chicago and Jerami Grant in Detroit.
MLSPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

New England Revolution vs. Nashville SC live stream, TV channel, start time, odds, how to watch the MLS

The New England Revolution will host Nashville SC in MLS action from Gillette Stadium on Wednesday night. The Revs are coming off a 3-2 comeback win over the New York Red Bulls this past weekend and will look to keep the momentum going on their home field tonight. As for Nashville, they are coming off a 1-1 draw with Toronto and will look to extend their unbeaten streak to nine games tonight.
SoccerAdvanced Television

DFB-Pokal on Premier Sports

Premier Sports has secured the rights to the German Cup, the DFB-Pokal, this season with live coverage kicking off on August 6th as Bremer SV host twenty time winner of the competition, Bayern Munich. On August 7th Premier Sports will broadcast current DFB-Pokal champions Borrusia Dortmund when they face Wehen...
SoccerNBC Sports

Chivas – Juarez: How to watch, stream link, start time, TV info

Chivas – Juarez takes center stage this weekend as the Liga MX action returns, as NBC Sports continues to offer everything you need around every single Chivas home game. Telemundo Deports is the home of las Chivas in the United States of America and the 2021 Apertura will be a fun one after they finished the Clausura in superb fashion in 2021.

Comments / 0

Community Policy