A Novel That Invokes History — But Can't Quite Define It

By Kamil Ahsan
iowapublicradio.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDoris Lessing once said that "passionate polemics about art or anything else are always a sign of health." As Lessing's readers will know, the polemics she wrote were often stringently political. Azareen Van der Vliet Oloomi, the Pen/Faulkner Award-winning writer of the new novel Savage Tongues, makes for an interesting parallel with Lessing. What they share is a certain matter-of-fact style of talking about politics. But what Savage Tongues lacks is the kind of historical specificity Lessing's stories were anchored in — it's the sort of book that uses the word "history" almost every other page, but the histories in question feel overly-broad, and the polemic is more a string of slogans.

