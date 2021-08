Knee injuries are never fun to deal with. The frustration of dealing with a knee injury can be debilitating at times. If a person really commits to an exercise regimen on a consistent basis, a knee injury might feel like a couple of steps backward in their fitness journey. Thankfully, a bad knee isn’t the end of the world. There are ways to get back into the workout cycle without causing further harm to the knee. With clearance from medical professionals, check the following exercises suggested by Elevate Training Centre which provides physiotherapy services in Brisbane Northside. There are a few exercises a person can still work with even with a bad knee.