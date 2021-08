The USA could become the first women's team to win three consecutive Olympic gold medal in water polo with a win over Spain on Saturday. The only nation to win a medal in each edition of the Olympics since the women's water polo was added to the Games program at the 2000 Olympics in Sydney, the Americans defeated Spain 8-5 to clinch a maiden gold medal at the London Olympics in 2012 and successfully retained their crown four years later when they thrashed Italy 12-5.