Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wenatchee, WA

AppleSox ride another massive inning to big win over Cowlitz Black Bears

By Zach Johnson
Posted by 
Wenatchee World
Wenatchee World
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kxM6g_0bKeg98K00

WENATCHEE — Forget the first few innings, the AppleSox just need to be within striking distance by the fifth and they’re golden.

That’s when they hit their stride.

Trailing 6-4, the AppleSox put up a 12 spot in the fifth inning Friday night against the Cowlitz Black Bears and won 19-9, securing their fourth straight league win.

The fifth inning fiesta was, in reality, a walk-fest; Wenatchee drew seven walks in the inning and three batters got plunked. Cowlitz made a pair of pitching changes in the inning, but all three guys (Eli Takalo, Dale Takalo and Matty Fung) couldn’t locate their pitches. After walking in four runs, Michael O’Hara connected on an (0-1) fastball and hammered it over the right-field fence for a Grand Slam. Adam Grob followed up two batters later with a two-run home run, his fourth of the summer, punctuating the 12-run rally.

Wenatchee padded its lead with three more runs in the sixth, scoring off an RBI double from Aidan Selfridge and a triple from Garrett Cutting.

Over the last four games, the AppleSox has scored 43 of their 51 total runs in the fifth inning or later. They’ve dominated relief pitching and punished the guys who can’t spot up consistently.

Combined with last week’s non-league two-game sweep over the NW Star Academy, Wenatchee has won its last six games. Still two games back of Bellingham — who are currently playing the Highline Bears in a three-game set — Wenatchee looks like a playoff team. This has been their best stretch of the summer.

It was fairly back-and-forth early on Friday night with both teams plating a run in the first inning. Cowlitz took a 5-1 lead in the second after Wenatchee’s Jack Lee gave up back-to-back doubles to Sam Brown and Wilson Weber. The Australian native settled down after the second inning and pitched well over his final three frames, finishing with seven strikeouts and the decision.

Tyler Chipman pitched two innings of relief, allowing three runs to come in before Jadon Williamson and Cole Bertram closed out the eighth and ninth.

O’Hara led the team with four RBIs and finished (3-for-4) with a home run, walk and a hit-by-pitch. Grob drove in three and finished (2-for-3) with a home run, two walks and a hit-by-pitch. Cutting was (2-for-3) with three RBIs and Selfridge finished (1-for-5) with three runs and two RBIs.

The AppleSox will look to make it five in-a-row Saturday night to take their second straight series. First pitch is at 6:35 p.m.

Comments / 0

Wenatchee World

Wenatchee World

Wenatchee, WA
1K+
Followers
139
Post
286K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Wenatchee World

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Sports
City
Wenatchee, WA
City
Bellingham, WA
Wenatchee, WA
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Applesox#The Cowlitz Black Bears#The Nw Star Academy#Australian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBthecomeback.com

Ball girl wrecks fan on the field at Dodger Stadium, receives lengthy ovation

Fans on the field are usually fairly harmless, although there are exceptions. They’re almost always idiots and/or clout chasers, though, and they’re certainly disruptive. Today, one guy led most of Dodger Stadium security on a chase across the field, and none of them seemed likely to catch him before he made an escape into the stands or another pivot back onto the field of play.
Wenatchee, WAWenatchee World

AppleSox swept in Bend

Wenatchee fought hard but fell to Bend in 8-4 loss Thursday at Vince Genna Stadium. The Elks got a quality outing from starter Jack Slominski as the righty gave up one earned run in five innings before Cole Wilkinson and Eli Ankeney brought the win home. For the first time...
MLBPosted by
Hutch Post

Royals win Wednesday in extra innings

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Michael A. Taylor’s two-out single in the bottom of the 10th inning drove Hunter Dozier home from second base as the Kansas City Royals beat the Chicago White Sox 3-2. The Royals had tied the game at 2-2 in the bottom of the ninth when Salvador Perez hit his 24th homer, a solo shot to left-center off AL saves leader Liam Hendriks.
Yakima County, WAYakima Herald Republic

Offense propels Yakima Valley Pippins to series-opening win over Cowlitz

Yakima Valley returned home and the offense put up more big numbers in the series opener night against Cowlitz. The Pippins started scoring early and held on late for a 12-7 win, their seventh win in the last eight games. It's the fourth time in the last five games they've scored at least seven runs, including twice reaching double digits.
Fargo, NDkfgo.com

RedHawks win 5-4 over Milwaukee in marathon 14 inning game

Correlle Prime hit a tiebreaking solo homer in the top of the fourteenth as the RedHawks (38-29) edged the Milkmen (43-22) 5-4 in extras on Friday night. The homer capped a Fargo-Moorhead rally from a 4-1 deficit thanks to single runs in the fourth (RBI groundout by John Silviano), fifth (Ed Reichenbach RBI groundout), and eighth (Manny Boscan solo homer). Christian Correa had a two-run single in the first and Trey Martin drove home a run in the third for Milwaukee. The RedHawks bullpen combined for eleven shutout innings in the win.
Neosho, WIWatertown Daily Times

Rockets ride fast start to win over Whitetails

LEBANON — Neosho scored seven runs over the first three innings and defeated Lebanon 8-5 in a Rock River League baseball game on Sunday at Legends Field. The Rockets chased Lebanon starter Neil Braker in the second inning with a three-run rally and never trailed. Zach Lauersdorf had three of Neosho’s 11 hits and drove in two runs. Robby Proehl hit two doubles.
Wenatchee, WAWenatchee World

AppleSox complete two-game sweep over NW Star Academy

WENATCHEE — The AppleSox trailed early but battled back and scratched out a 5-3 win to complete a two-game sweep over NW Star Academy Saturday night at Paul Thomas Sr. Stadium. Wenatchee will get to enjoy the next two days off before their final six-game homestand begins on Tuesday. The...
Niles, OHWarren Tribune Chronicle

Scrappers relieved to defeat Black Bears

NILES — Gray skies and a passing thunderstorm threatened the start of Sunday’s game between the Mahoning Valley Scrappers and West Virginia Black Bears. However, the rain and clouds gave way to sunshine and, once the game started, a much-maligned Scrappers’ bullpen shined. A trio of Scrappers relievers combined to...
Parkersburg, WVParkersburg News & Sentinel

Post 15 wins 12-inning battle over Elkins in state opener

WHEELING — Kyle Moore recorded the final four outs for the win, Eli Reeves delivered the go-ahead sacrifice fly in the top of the 12th and Parkersburg Post 15 survived Elkins Post 29, 4-1, here Wednesday at the JB Chambers I-470 Complex in the opening round of the West Virginia state American Legion baseball tournament.
Niles, OH27 First News

Highlights: Scrappers fall to Black Bears

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – The Mahoning Valley Scrappers fell to the West Virginia Black Bears 4-2 in Game 2 of the three-game series Saturday night at Eastwood Field. Outfielder Bobby Sparling went 3-for-3 and recorded the Scrappers’ lone RBI of the night. Christian Lucio and Andrew Miller finished with 1...
Yakima, WALongview Daily News

WCL: Black Bears rally late, get back on winning note

YAKIMA — Two high-scoring losses into their series with Yakima Valley, the Black Bears got back to their roots, putting up two runs in the top of the ninth inning to reward a dominant day for the Cowlitz pitchers in a 3-1 win Thursday. Carter Sutton, fully entrenched in the...
Cuyahoga County, OHMorning Journal

Crushers ride long ball in win over Florence

After their recent struggles on offense, the Lake Erie Crushers found the long ball, going yard three times against Florence, in a 7-2 win at home. Trevor Achenbach, Karl Ellison and Eric Callahan all homered, combining for five of the Crushers’ seven total runs scored. They were shut out in their previous game.
BaseballLongview Daily News

WCL: Sheppard walk-off lifts Black Bears over Lefties in 10

Jaden Sheppard, as he’s done in virtually every at-bat this summer since he joined the Black Bears, went to the plate in the bottom of the 10th inning hunting a fastball. After a first-pitch offspeed missed, Port Angeles’ Zach Thomas gave him one. And Sheppard didn’t miss. “I’ve been in...
Green Bay, WIdoorcountydailynews.com

Big innings boil Booyah

The Wisconsin Woodchucks nearly batted around in three different innings to rout the host Green Bay Booyah 19-5 on Monday night. The Woodchucks scored six runs in the second inning, five more in the third, and added another five in the sixth to put the game well out of reach. It was 13-0 before the Booyah scratched across its first run in the fifth inning with an RBI double by Brendan Ryan. The Booyah would add single tallies in each of the next two innings thanks to a Jakob Runnels double in the sixth and a Kaden Hollow groundout. With the score standing at 15-3, the Booyah ended their night with a two-run error on the right fielder.
Asheville, NCWLOS.com

7th inning rally propels Tourists to 8-7 win over Winston-Salem

Asheville — (WLOS) After dropping the series opener against Winston-Salem Tuesday night, the Asheville Tourists bounced back to win a late inning slugfest 8-7 in game two. The T's jumped out to a quick lead in the bottom of the first on a 2-RBI single from J.C. Correa; however, the Dash would tie it up in the top of the second.

Comments / 0

Community Policy