Idea Factory International Shares Extended Interview Cut with Mary Skelter Lead Artist Kei Nanameda
The official Idea Factory International Youtube account has uploaded their interview with the lead artist of Mary Skelter, Kei Nanameda. A shortened version of this interview aired during Idea Factory Online Summer Festival, which was the host for several notable game announcements, such as the release date for the upcoming Mary Skelter Finale. This upload, however, is an extended interview cut that contains content not seen during the Online Summer Festival live stream.noisypixel.net
Comments / 0