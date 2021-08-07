Oh, snap: This week’s best photos

Experts say that this week will be the best one all year for catching the annual Perseid meteor shower here in NJ. It's supposed to be the best shower in YEARS!. Normally, we don't get to experience the meteor shower in all its glory since the moon is so bright over the South Jersey region this time of the year. However, this year's a game-changer. The moon isn't as full as it's been in years past, so Jersey residents should be able to catch a pretty amazing sky show.