‘No jab, no pigskin’ is July letter of the month | Letters

No jab, no pigskin

July letter of the month

I think I have the answer. The South seems to be the hotspot in relation to COVID-19 spikes. How about no SEC college football in your state until 75% are vaccinated? I bet that solves the problem quickly!

Bob Orf, Tampa

Whose choice should it be?

Vouchers over masks? | Aug. 6

I have followed with increasing dismay and anger Gov. Ron DeSantis’ refusal to allow mask mandates in schools and communities. He bases his stance on preserving personal freedom and parental choice. Isn’t it the state’s responsibility to provide a safe environment for students? What about the many parents whose parental choice is to have their children attend schools where masks are required so all children, teachers and staff will be safe?

He is giving preference to those who would endanger others over those who want to keep everyone safe. Shouldn’t the decision be reversed so that those who oppose masks can choose to keep their maskless children home or have them wear masks and attend school in person? Why do the parents who want to keep everyone safe have to make the decision whether to send their masked children into harm’s way with other unmasked people or keep them at home so they will be physically safe, but possibly harmed emotionally and intellectually? Masks protect others more than they protect the wearer, so a mixture of masked and unmasked people is not a safe solution even for those who wear masks. And contrary to his claims, masks and mask mandates work; claims that they don’t have been debunked.

One can only hope voters will remember this and hold him accountable, but by then it will be too late and the damage will have been done.

Leslie Ogilvie, Odessa

No longer relieved

Vouchers over masks? | Aug. 6

As a physician, I am shocked at Gov. Ron DeSantis’ failure to follow public health recommendations that will protect residents from COVID disease and variants. Certainly, local school boards and commissions should be able to create their own policies relating to masks and other safeguards. I am suggesting a petition to recall the governor, due to his failure to protect the public’s health. What is also frustrating was my relief when he was elected. I imagined a sensible moderate looking out for the interests of Florida citizens, not a right-wing Trump acolyte. His failure to respect the public health community demands serious accountability.

Dr. Marc J. Yacht

The writer is the retired director of the Pasco County Health Department.

A band for the vaccinated

Fla. files to move cruise suit | Aug. 3

If it is apparently illegal in Florida to ask simple medical history questions (“Have you had this year’s flu vaccine? How about the COVID vaccine?”). We can tell but don’t ask. So how about this? Voluntarily wear an “I have been COVID-19 vaccinated” band and a face mask to show the public that you are helping to stop the epidemic, and take public health seriously. Don’t trust anyone not wearing a mask in public, but do have some faith in those who wear a COVID band on their wrist. Bands are readily available on Amazon; I suggest royal blue, as there are almost no other causes that use this color. It is very similar to the Pantone “Bright Cobalt” color. Since the Pantone code starts with “19,” it is a mnemonic for COVID-19. Cost about $2. Show the world that you are not afraid to tell others you have been vaccinated!

Dr. Marc S. Berger, Safety Harbor

Which is worse?

Cuomo unfit for office | Another voice, Aug. 5

I’ve read, recently, Andrew Cuomo is unfit to be governor of New York because he was lewd with 11 women. But here in Florida, we have a governor who endangers school children by banning mask mandates in public schools. I got a chuckle out of DeSantis’ argument: “Government must not tell parents how to raise their children. I have the parents’ back.” How ridiculous! The state won’t allow students into schools without vaccinations, except for COVID. Students must wear seat belts and get driver’s licenses. I could go on with state mandates. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has warned that many 5- to 12-year-olds will catch this horrible virus. I hope the CDC is wrong and the governor is right, but the risk is too great. I commiserate with Cuomo’s victims in New York, but DeSantis’ actions in Florida are far worse than Cuomo’s in New York.

Robert Clifford, Tarpon Springs