From the itty-bitty dwarf lantern that fits in the palm of the human hand to the mammoth big-mouthed whale shark that spends nearly eight hours a day eating, more than 1,000 species of sharks and rays inhabit the world's five oceans. If you have long dreamed of coming face-to-face with Jaws (or any of the great white's relatives for that matter) in the wild, use this guide to the 15 best places on Earth to swim, snorkel, snuba, or scuba dive with the often misunderstood and sensationalized beasts to start charting a course to faraway lands including South Africa, Australia, French Polynesia, Colombia, and Micronesia. There are even a few prime spots right here in the United States.