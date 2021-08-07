USA's Elgeziry uses Olympic record swim to contend in modern pentathlon
Maybe outdoor swimming suits Amro Elgeziry. In the unique venue of Tokyo Stadium, where a short-course pool, a fencing piste and a riding course occupy the field space for two days, the American set an Olympic record in the 200m freestyle swim, the second phase of the event that combines fencing, swimming, show jumping, shooting and running, the latter in a biathlon-style mix of interrupting a run to shoot at targets.www.wrcbtv.com
Comments / 0