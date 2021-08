Team USA was the gold standard after softball debuted in the Summer Games in 1996, winning each of the first three Olympic tournaments. It was knocked off its pedestal by Japan in 2008, settling for the silver medal, and has waited patiently for its chance at revenge since the sport was removed from the Olympic program immediately afterward. Softball returned in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, and Team USA can reclaim its top standing when it takes on Japan in the gold-medal game on Tuesday. The Americans earned the distinction of being the "home" team by posting a 2-1 walk-off victory over the Japanese in their group-stage finale.