UFC 265 is here and we have plenty in store for UFC fans as the second and third-ranked heavyweights will meet in the main event from the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. Derrick Lewis will face Ciryl Gane will battle it out for a chance at the interim heavyweight title. Lewis has won his last four fights and will have his second chance at the belt after his loss to Cormier in 2018. As for Gane, he comes into this matchup with a 9-0 record and will look to continue his path to the belt tonight when he hits the octagon.