In my family, I was the eldest child and on the school playground I never had an “older” brother or sister to come to my defense if someone was pushing me around. In fact, I remember when I was in elementary school I often wished I had an older sibling that could come and lend me a hand when circumstances were beyond my control. Now that I think about it that may be where my fascination with real life superheroes began. I’ve always admired our men and women in uniform. I even applied to be a deputy sheriff and an FBI agent, but God in his sovereignty closed those doors. And yes, I haven’t outgrown Batman and Star Wars either!