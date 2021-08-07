Dream Retriever: Work to understand your dreams and move on

When you choose to interpret your dreams you choose to go within yourself for the answers to all of your life questions. Utilizing this ability and understanding how it communicates with you allows you to self-evaluate just about every aspect of your life every day. Keeping a journal of your thoughts, questions, and answers are the key to your understanding. Although we share many common situations in dreams each one is personalized by our individual beliefs. Therefore recording your dreams reveals the pattern of how you process your thoughts and how your dreams process your answers so you may understand what is being revealed.