Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Covid: Bristol digital platform helps boost young people’s job skills

BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYoung people whose prospects have been impacted by Covid-19 are benefitting from a work experience scheme. Freestyle Bristol is an online platform run by young people aiming to allow participants to learn new skills. Producer Azélie Bourassa said organisations like this were needed after a "tough year". "Young people have...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rishi Sunak
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Youth Worker#Uk#Bristol Digital Platform#Kickstart Scheme#Universal Credit#Bbc West
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Twitter
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Instagram
Related
Public HealthBBC

Covid-19: More than 75% of UK adults now double-jabbed

More than 75% of UK adults have now received two Covid jabs, the government has said. A total of 39,688,566 people have now received both doses, while more than 47 million people have received a first dose, according to the latest figures. Boris Johnson described the milestone in the vaccine...
Public HealthTelegraph

Covid vaccine hesitancy falling among young people

Covid vaccine hesitancy is dwindling among young people, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS). Figures show that just five per cent of people aged between 18 and 21 are reluctant to get a Covid jab – down from nine per cent a month earlier. Hesitancy among 22 to 25-year-olds dropped from 10 per cent to nine.
Mental Healthhealththoroughfare.com

A young CEO that did, does and will do what it takes to help people!

A global pandemic, a volatile market, social unrest, and lack of jobs are problems that have become major issues in the purview of many Americans over the past 18 months. Yet, these ailments of our world have existed for much longer than that. As evidenced by the existence of the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline and therapy centers designed for individualized groups such as women or people of color, mental health is one obstacle society has had to confront over time in different ways to serve different needs. CEO Johnwick Nathan knows all about identifying a need and delivering solutions quickly and effectively – he’s launched a successful clinic to serve those struggling with mental illness or substance abuse, and he’s taken his efforts abroad to replicate his success in Ghana. Though a young entrepreneur, Johnwick Nathan has already demonstrated an aptitude for bridging knowledge and service gaps in the community with intentional, focused execution.
EconomyItproportal

Hybrid working creating 'more intense' work days

Hybrid working is all the rage nowadays, and the majority of businesses in the UK (63 percent) have already adopted the practice. However, many employees are starting to realize that the new model was adopted in haste, with little forethought, resulting in “more intense working days”. This is according to...
Public HealthWDAM-TV

Growing numbers of young people affected by COVID-19

The hope is final approval of the vaccine will motivate more people to get it, prompt more vaccine mandates and accelerate the approval process for vaccines for kids under 12. Local OB-GYN debunks COVID vaccine infertility myths. Updated: 14 hours ago. |. Local OB-GYN debunks COVID vaccine infertility myths. Coronavirus.
Technologymartechseries.com

GR8 People Partners with PandoLogic’s AI-enabled Programmatic Job Advertising Platform to Help Employers Source Applicants Faster, Smarter and More Efficiently

GR8 People integrates with pandoIQ for a fully-automated and data-driven approach to the job advertising process. Leading talent acquisition software innovator GR8 People announced a new partnership with PandoLogic, the leader in programmatic job advertising, to connect employers more efficiently to job seekers through programmatic sourcing. Marketing Technology News: Vericast...
Relationship Advicegoodhousekeeping.com

Your rights to flexible working

Flexible working quickly became the ‘new normal’ last year when the coronavirus pandemic hit the UK. According to the ONS, 35.9% of employed Brits did at least some homeworking in April 2020. Around 22% of jobs offered flexible working options in the first lockdown alone. This new working pattern has been so successful, it seems, that we’re seeing a shift in workplace culture (for companies that can offer flexibility), even though lockdown measures have now been lifted.
BBC

Oxford-jab chief criticises UK's Covid booster plan

Health Secretary Sajid Javid says he has already put plans in place to give the most vulnerable groups a third or booster Covid jab early next month. But the head of the Oxford Vaccine Group said doses needed to "go where they can have the greatest impact" - to protect unvaccinated people abroad.
EducationTelegraph

'Too many' teenagers going to university, warns education charity chief

Too many young people are going to university, one of Britain’s leading education philanthropists has warned, amid a major push by the Government for even the brightest students to take up degree apprenticeships instead. Sir Peter Lampl, the founder and chairman of the Sutton Trust and an influential figure in...
Career Development & AdviceForbes

The Urgency Of Hybrid Management Skills Development

Michael Brainard is the CEO & Founder of Brainard Strategy, a management consulting firm specializing in executive leadership development. One of my clients is the CEO of a small technology firm in the Bay Area. While being quite a progressive thinker, he had a strong sense that during Covid-19 his engineers were not as productive as when they were “in the office.” In his case, this was very troubling as his is an engineering-heavy company.
JobsBrookings Institution

Employment creation potential, labor skills requirements, and skill gaps for young people: A Uganda case study

Over the course of the last decade, Uganda’s economic growth has ranked among sub-Saharan Africa’s strongest; indeed, the country’s annualized average growth rate was 5.4 percent between 2010 and 2019 (World Bank, 2020). Despite this impressive growth, there has been limited creation of productive and decent jobs1 to both absorb the burgeoning labor force and improve livelihoods. The population growth rate (recorded at 3.1 percent per year) has consistently remained higher than the jobs creation rate necessary for absorbing persons joining the labor market, resulting in increasing unemployment and pervasive underemployment rates. Moreover, where jobs have been created, few young Ugandans (especially young women) have benefited from such opportunities. Indeed, a study conducted by the EPRC (2018) finds that, while the economy grew by 4.5 percent in 2016/17, this growth was largely driven by the services sector,2 but services, in turn, contribute a mere 15 percent to total employment. In addition, due to severe skill gaps, Ugandan youth are largely engaged in low-value services (e.g., petty trade, food vending, etc.), and only few are able to secure employment in high value-added economic activities like agro-processing, horticulture, or tourism.
Jobsdanspapers.com

Schneps Media Digital Jobs Board Helps Businesses Mine Local Talent

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you. Schneps Media’s community newspapers have always been a trusted source for employers to find quality local applicants. Now, the Schneps Media Jobs Board has gone online, in a convenient, cost-effective, and searchable dashboard. Your ad can be posted throughout Long Island,...
Businessthehighlandsun.com

Made in Britain: Digital invoice finance platform, Hydr

Hector Macandrew details his innovative invoice platform, Hydr, and explains how it is changing the perception of invoice finance. My name is Hector Macandrew and I am co-founder of Hydr. Hydr is a proprietary, digital invoice finance platform. We pay 100% of your invoice, minus our fixed fee, within 24 hours. This helps businesses optimise their cash flow.
EducationWorld Economic Forum

We asked young people about work and skills. Here's what they told us

We polled 11,000 young people around the world and spoke to a small group of them about the future of work and skills. Almost two-thirds are optimistic they will get the job they want. They say the pandemic has bolstered their resilience, but that today's education system is not giving...
Technologyaithority.com

Riskonnect Helps Healthcare Customers Boost Patient Safety With Innovations in Latest Platform Release

Enhancements are designed to increase patient safety and quality of care with CANDOR process support and introduction of safety huddle features. Riskonnect, the leader in integrated risk management solutions, announces the latest release of its Patient Safety & Risk Management solution. The 2021.2 version of the platform includes two new features to help healthcare customers keep up with evolving patient safety standards and innovations, including support for safety huddles and the Communication and Optimal Resolution (CANDOR) process.

Comments / 0

Community Policy