Max Galindo, Jr. passed away on July 24, 2021 in Claremont, California. He was born on August 12, 1950 in El Paso, Texas to Max and Connie Galindo. He was the third child of the Galindos, from a family of two brothers, and three sisters. The Galindo family came from El Paso, Texas in 1959, and settled in Chino, California. He had been a long-time resident of Chino, but also lived in Pomona, and Ontario for many years.