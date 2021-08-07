The NC 12 conundrum: How do you maintain a vital OBX highway that keeps disappearing?

The NC 12 challenge: How do you maintain a road that keeps disappearing?. Jeff Ryder wishes everyone had a chance to drive over the Basnight Bridge into a storm. He wishes you could know what it’s like to be arcing high over the Oregon Inlet with your pickup truck’s lights barely cutting the heavy darkness pressing in from all sides. He wishes that you could see the grains of sand flashing across your field of vision then disappearing again. He even wishes that you could strain your eyes attempting to find the center line for just an instant, that you could feel that moment of uncertainty when you wonder if your tires are still on the road.