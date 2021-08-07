Cancel
College Sports

OrTre Smith is back. USC coaches taking measured approach to keeping him in lineup

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOrTre Smith said he’s as healthy as he’s ever been. The South Carolina coaching staff will still be keeping a watchful eye over the senior receiver during preseason practices. Smith, who has battled injuries during his Gamecocks career, hasn’t played in a game since 2019. He had COVID-19 a year...

