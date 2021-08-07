Cancel
Editorial: As deadly virus spreads, legislators fiddle with partisan vaccine politics

The following is the opinion of Capitol Broadcasting Company. What is happening in the North Carolina General Assembly? What business do 55 Republican members of the state House of Representatives have telling job creators who run North Carolina’s biggest health service operations how to treat their employees and serve their customers? Especially when their advice both endangers these workers and places at risk the lives of the tens of thousands of patients entrusted to their care.

