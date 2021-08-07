2021 Fantasy Football cheat sheet, rankings, projections, auction values, sleepers, team names, draft tips

Disagree with me? Let me know how you feel on Twitter @ZachCohenFB. I’ll be happy to have a conversation about it!. I’ve been beating this drum for a while now, so I figured I’d expand on it here. Whether you think Jones is still an elite talent may be beside the point. The truth is, Jones didn’t get traded to the Titans to become Ryan Tannehill’s new favorite target. That should still be A.J. Brown, whose career trajectory is clearly pointing upward. That tends to happen after a young receiver posts two 1,000-yard seasons to start his career. Despite any concerns about Jones’ ability, we know he won’t be getting the same volume in Tennessee as he did in Atlanta. The Falcons were in the top five in pass attempts in each of the last three seasons, while the Titans were in the bottom three during those years. Let’s say Jones takes over Corey Davis’ role, who had a career year. Davis saw 23.8% of the Titans’ targets—second-most on the team. In comparison, Jones saw 20.4% of the Falcons’ targets. However, Jones still saw one target more per game than Davis. Even if Jones inherits Davis’ target share plus a little extra, Tennessee just won’t be throwing the ball as much as Atlanta did. I can’t see Jones getting enough opportunities to validate his current ADP.