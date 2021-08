All the Minnesota Lynx do is win. It doesn’t matter what gym the game is played in, what time zone they’re in, or what country they’re in. This time, the Lynx found themselves victorious in Tokyo, knocking off host country Japan 90-75 in the Gold Medal Game of the 2020 Olympics. The victory marked Team USA’s 55th consecutive Olympic victory, a streak that dates back to the Bronze Medal Game at the 1992 Olympics in Barcelona.