Giants’ Rodarius Williams looks ‘Greedy’ just like brother

By Donald Langer
wmleader.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHis brother is the one nicknamed “Greedy,” but Rodarius Williams didn’t leave many plays for anyone else to make Friday at Giants practice. The rookie cornerback had a hand in both interceptions of Daniel Jones, securing one himself and deflecting a pass that was snared by Jabrill Peppers for the other. With Adoree’ Jackson’s reps limited for rest, Williams took advantage of his first practice with the defensive starters — and he was vocal enough to let everyone know it.

