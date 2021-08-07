Brett Gardner may have found his best Yankees role
Brett Gardner, force off the bench. Actually, the Yankees have contemplated that for quite a while now, except that Gardner’s outfield successors keep flaming out and the man himself annually proves to be as durable as a Galapagos tortoise. On Friday night at Yankee Stadium, though, the struggling 37-year-old began his work shift in the eighth inning and provided a whole week’s worth of impact in just four frames, leading the Yankees to a huge, 3-2, 11-inning victory over the Mariners by starting the game-tying rally and completing the game-finishing drive.wmleader.com
Comments / 0