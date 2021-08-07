Brett Gardner may have found his best Yankees role

Well, that sure was a long-as-hell but ultimately satisfying-as-hell game from the Yankees. Not many other words for it. The Yankees won 3-2 in walk-off fashion (looking at you, Michael Kay) and improved to a season-high 60-49 (.550) record. The Yanks are 14-6 since the All-Star Break. They are just two games behind Boston in the loss column for second place and five behind Tampa for first in the American League East. It is going to be genuinely hilarious when they win the division, isn’t it?