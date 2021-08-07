Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Basketball

Damian Lillard had to step back so Team USA could move forward in quest for Olympic gold medal

By Donald Langer
wmleader.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt would be preposterous to assert anyone other than Kevin Durant was most responsible for the United States men’s national team recovering from its rugged start in and around the Tokyo Olympics to claim the nation’s fourth consecutive gold medal in the sport. The team was built around his selfless decision to compete. He was the team’s leader in scoring, its leader in assists, its leader in leading.

wmleader.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shaquille O'neal
Person
Nicolas Batum
Person
Kevin Love
Person
Kobe Bryant
Person
Bradley Beal
Person
Jayson Tatum
Person
Gregg Popovich
Person
Zach Lavine
Person
Devin Booker
Person
Khris Middleton
Person
Rudy Gobert
Person
Damian Lillard
Person
Kevin Durant
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Olympics#Team Usa#Americans#French#Team Usa#Nba#The Trail Blazers#Aussies#Athletic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
Spain
Related
NBAfadeawayworld.net

The Blockbuster Trade Idea: The Miami Heat Could Go All-In For Damian Lillard

The Miami Heat are a team that made the NBA Finals during the 2019-20 season behind the performances of their two All-Stars, Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo. While the duo had a great run to the Finals during the NBA bubble, they were quickly eliminated in the first round by the Milwaukee Bucks this season. While the Bucks were clearly a better team, that doesn't mean that the Miami Heat won't be able to compete in the future.
Posted by
Field Level Media

Tokyo Olympics: Team USA to face France in gold medal game

The U.S. men’s basketball team turned a close game into a 97-78 rout of Australia on Thursday to advance to the gold-medal game at the Olympics in Saitama, Japan. The Americans will vie for the championship on Friday at 10:30 p.m. ET against France, which edged Slovenia 90-89 in the other semifinal.
BasketballPosted by
Deseret News

Olympics roundup: Damian Lillard, USA basketball beat Spain in quarterfinals despite Ricky Rubio’s 38 points

Former Weber State star Damian Lillard and the USA basketball team beat Spain, 95-81, to advance to the Olympic semifinals, rallying after being tied at halftime. Lillard had 11 points, four rebounds and four assists on 4-of-10 shooting. Kevin Durant led the United States with 29 points, four assists, two rebounds, two steals and a blocked shot. Jayson Tatum had 13 points, Jrue Holiday had 12 points and Zach LaVine had 10, making it five Americans that scored in double figures.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Portland Trail Blazers: Damian Lillard, USA Basketball advance

Portland Trail Blazers fans should rejoice as Damian Lillard has finally received the help he’s needed for years; it only took three games with Team USA to get there. With their 119-84 victory over the Czech Republic, USA Basketball has officially clinched the second seed in Group A and will advance on to the elimination round. Their win has also ensured that the team won’t face any of the group winners until the second-round of the tournament at least.
NBAbrightsideofthesun.com

Booker, Team USA defeat Australia, 97-78, move on to Olympic gold medal game

Team USA, behind the great play of Kevin Durant and Devin Booker, beat Team Australia 97-78 late on Wednesday night to advance to the Gold Medal game at the Tokyo Olympics. Booker, the Phoenix Suns guard who is playing for the first time for Team USA, scored 20 points on 7-10 shooting, including 3-5 on threes.
NBAsport.one

NBA Free Agency Report: Stars Kevin Durant And Kawhi Leonard Will Sign Contract Extensions With Respective Teams

Kevin Durant will definitely savor his success with the national team after he and the rest of his Team USA teammates defeated Rudy Gobert and the French national team in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics Gold Medal match. It is without a doubt that Durant and Team USA silenced all the doubters, especially with all the criticisms and blame that they received when they lost two exhibition games against Nigeria and Australia.
NBAchatsports.com

Which Team Should Trade for Damian Lillard?

There has not been an official trade request to date by Portland star Damian Lillard. That hasn’t stopped speculation about his future with the franchise who drafted him nine years ago. Lillard, a six-time All-Star, denied a report that a trade request was imminent, but he made it clear he...
NBAhypebeast.com

Team USA Basketball Trolls adidas Athlete Damian Lillard Forced to Wear Nike

Over the weekend, the Team USA Basketball squad celebrated their gold medal triumph at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. But amidst the monumental moment, Damian Lillard faced trolling from his fellow countrymen and women. Being an. endorsed player, Lillard really stood out when he was seen wearing the. -issued Team USA...
NBANBC Sports

Damian Lillard on mental struggles: 'I had a couple of those moments'

For decades athletes have been looked at as objects. Human beings with the ability to master a skill and perform moves with a ball, skate, or puck that the average human couldn’t do. Spectators would watch them for entertainment reasons, and sometimes forget the person and people they’re watching are...
Salt Lake City, UTkslsports.com

Damian Lillard, Team USA On Fire Against Iran

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – Damian Lillard and the USA Men’s Basketball team found their shooting stroke in the first half against Iran. Lillard knocked down a team-high six three-pointers in the first half against Iran while the team knocked down 13 threes overall to take a commanding 60-30 lead.
NBAPosted by
South Florida Sun Sentinel

ASK IRA: Could Jimmy Butler factor into a Damian Lillard trade?

Q: Based upon the relationship that Bam Adebayo has forged with Damian Lillard at the Olympics, if Dame were to become available, wouldn’t it be worth it for the Heat to explore a explore a Jimmy Butler-for-Damian Lillard trade? They would both slot into each others’ existing max contracts and the Heat would still have over $20 million in cap space to bring in another big -name player, while ...
BasketballNBC Washington

Tokyo Olympics: Team USA Dominates Iran Behind Damian Lillard's 21 Points

Lillard, USA blow out Iran for first Olympics win originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. The United States men's basketball team beat Iran 120-66 in the preliminary round of the Tokyo Olympics. Here are five observations from what went down... First win. After their opening loss to France, their first...
NBABleacher Report

Damian Lillard Trade Rumors: Star to Focus on Team USA Before 'Reassessing' Situation

Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard is reportedly taking a wait-and-see approach before deciding what he wants to do with his future. Per The Athletic's Sam Amick, Lillard will "continue focusing on his Team USA experience while waiting to see how the Blazers’ roster looks later in the offseason before reassessing his situation."

Comments / 0

Community Policy