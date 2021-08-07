Damian Lillard had to step back so Team USA could move forward in quest for Olympic gold medal

The Miami Heat are a team that made the NBA Finals during the 2019-20 season behind the performances of their two All-Stars, Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo. While the duo had a great run to the Finals during the NBA bubble, they were quickly eliminated in the first round by the Milwaukee Bucks this season. While the Bucks were clearly a better team, that doesn't mean that the Miami Heat won't be able to compete in the future.