OUTDOORS WITH BUD: The 'skipping' technique is my favorite presentation

Scouting Report: My search for the perfect non-toxic sunscreen is over. Bask is light-weight, smells great and leaves no white cast. Not too long ago, I had zero clue that not all sunscreen was created equal. I was lathering up on a beach with whatever sunscreen I happened to grab at the drugstore, and a fellow beach-goer told me that not only was the sunscreen I was using harmful to the ocean I was about to jump in, but it was also not the greatest for myself either. I looked into it more and realized that yes, there was some truth to what this person said, and I’ve been on the hunt for a non-toxic sunscreen ever since. My findings have generally left me underwhelmed, until I found Bask sun care. Bask uses ingredients that are safe not only for our skin, but for our reefs and oceans as well, and that’s enough for me to dive in head first. Plus, it smells like coconut, feels more like a serum than a lotion, and it works.