OUTDOORS WITH BUD: The 'skipping' technique is my favorite presentation
To be a successful bass angler, you must be versatile and be able to adjust your fishing technique to current conditions. That often requires changing your lure presentation. I have always loved the “skipping” technique. When you were a child, do you remember getting a flat rock and throwing it side arm across the surface of the water and watching it skip several times? Well, that is similar to using the skipping technique in fishing and with some practice, I guarantee you will soon be catching fish that many other anglers did not even know were there.www.perutribune.com
