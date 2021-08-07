Hepburn: Take time to understand our differences?

We as people can at times rely our happiness on external factors more than we should. It may not be intentional, but frequently we place the weight of how we feel onto others and the situations we find ourselves in. It can be exhausting to have our happiness hinge on the whims of the outside world which may not be willing to carry the burden equally. When our happiness is dependent on another, it becomes much more fragile than when we find it in ourselves. It isn’t necessarily a fatal flaw, but it definitely isn’t conducive to our long-term health and well-being. We can forget that ultimately we are the ones responsible for our individual happiness and that we have more power over it than we think.