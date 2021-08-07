Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Shows

The ‘gay best friend’: has TV’s laziest cliche finally fallen out of fashion?

By Louis Staples
Posted by 
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gJsky_0bKeYJnf00

It feels as if the 00s are having a bit of a moment right now. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are back together , a Gossip Girl reboot just dropped , and the cast of Sex and the City – minus Kim Cattrall – are busy filming on the streets of New York City. But a lot has changed since the 00s: as I studied the familiar image of an impeccably dressed Ms Bradshaw with her pal Stanford Blatch, I couldn’t help but wonder … is the “gay best friend” now a thing of the past?

Related: The Guide: Staying In – sign up for our home entertainment tips

In the 2000s – long before Lil Nas X was giving the devil a lap dance in PVC boots – representations of gay men in films and TV shows often revolved round the “gay best friend” stereotype. From Damian (“too gay to function!”) in Mean Girls to Stanley Tucci in The Devil Wears Prada and Burlesque, the GBF often played the sidekick to a woman, providing emotional support and fashion tips along the way. SATC’s Stanford Blatch and Anthony Marentino, a colourfully dressed talent agent and sharp-tongued wedding planner respectively, were the quintessential gay best friends. They worked in creative jobs, were armed with witty one-liners and rarely had their own storylines.

Reality TV leaned into this trope, too. When Paris Hilton – a 00s cultural phenomenon – filmed her quest to find her “new BFF”, the winners of her US and UK competition shows were both gay men. But it feels like scripted TV shows and films had a particular love for the GBF. The screenwriter Amrou Al-Kadhi (Little America, Hollyoaks , The Watch) says that it was “the perfect way” for platforms to represent gay characters without having to think of them sexually. “The GBF was always a bit of a eunuch: sexually harmless, more a court jester than anything else,” Al-Kadhi says. “Commercial platforms felt they were doing their bit for ‘inclusion’ without potentially upsetting advertisers. It’s an unthreatening gay representation that was intrinsically tied to commerciality.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1o3kJt_0bKeYJnf00
Dapper laughs ... Andrew Rannells as Elijah Krantz in Girls. Photograph: HBO

Looking back, Al-Kadhi thinks that this stereotype did more harm than good. “I think it was quite harmful for younger queer audiences to only see themselves in this way, as Shakespearean fools; not intrinsic to the story, but more there to offer the straights some comic relief.”

So what’s changed? From the mid-2000s and towards the start of the 2010s, gay characters began evolving. Television led the way: in Ugly Betty, the stereotype of gay men as fashion-obsessed and bitchy remained. But the show spotlighted several LGBTQ+ characters and afforded its gay leads – fashion assistant turned editor Marc St James and Betty’s nephew Justin – a depth to which audiences had previously been unaccustomed. Similarly, in Ryan Murphy’s Gle e, fashion-obsessed Kurt Hummel’s relationship with his dad and teenage romance storylines were handled with a new level of openness and sensitivity. In the UK, the soaps also became noticeably gayer, with Hollyoaks in particular becoming home to a wide spectrum of queer storylines.

Now characters from a variety of LGBTQ+ identities are increasingly seen in bigger roles. Elijah from Girls , played by Andrew Rannells, had a character arc that represents this shift. He started the show off as a “best friend”, of sorts, but ended as an integral part of the story, having gone on a journey in his romantic relationships, friendships and career. From Schitt’s Creek to Pose, it feels as if there’s a move away from shallow stereotypes towards a greater embrace of fluidity across the LGBTQ+ spectrum.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eOlZi_0bKeYJnf00
Make a song and dance about it ... Chris Colfer (centre) as Kurt Hummel in Glee. Photograph: AA Film Archive/Alamy

An important part of the move from witty-but-shallow sidekick to protagonist is that queer characters aren’t confined to being “good guys” either: Killing Eve and The Assassination of Gianni Versace spotlight terrifying villains. This newfound complexity coincides with an exploration of queer history too: Russell T Davies followed the success of Queer As Folk and Cucumber with critically acclaimed drama It’s a Sin , which starred a group of mostly gay characters in 1980s London. In a similar style to the 2014 film Pride, the Channel 4 drama depicted a group of friends who were each a combination of flaws, redeeming traits and struggles. Jill – a character who was presumed to be straight – occupied the role of “best friend”, emphasising just how much has changed.

Al-Kadhi thinks that stereotypes such as the GBF are dying out because more LGBTQ+ characters are being created by queer people. “Queer people are able to take charge of their own stories a lot more, and gay representation has massively improved as audiences have come to expect distinct authorship in storytelling,” they say. “People can tell when something is phony, and authenticity is what sells a show to audiences these days.”

As someone who grew up being starved of any vaguely realistic portrayals of gay life on screen, I’m glad that shows such as the new Gossip Girl – which promises to be “ queer AF ” compared to its astonishingly heterosexual 00s predecessor – are moving with the times. Perhaps when Carrie Bradshaw slips on her Manolo Blahniks once again for the SATC reboot, it’ll be a chance to give GBFs Stanford and Anthony a little more depth. My fingers are crossed, because gay men are a lot more than chic outfits and one-liners – and the “gay best friend” is a trend I’m hoping won’t be back in fashion any time soon.

Gossip Girl airs later this year on BBC One and BBC iPlayer

Comments / 0

The Guardian

The Guardian

10K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Russell T Davies
Person
Chris Colfer
Person
Stanley Tucci
Person
Kim Cattrall
Person
Gianni Versace
Person
Andrew Rannells
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gay Men#Reality Tv#Gbf#Little America#Hbo#Lgbtq#Aa Film Archive#Channel 4
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
BBC
Related
WorldThe Guardian

Teacher accused of killing and eating mechanic goes on trial in Germany

A 41-year-old teacher who is accused of having killed another man and eaten pieces of the victim’s body has gone on trial in Germany’s capital. Prosecutors say the man on trial met his victim, a 43-year-old mechanic, on an online dating site a few hours before the September killing, the German news agency Deutsche Presse-Agentur reported. They said there was no indication the victim had agreed to be killed.
TV ShowsBoston Globe

A TV legend’s biggest regret — and best advice

It’s always interesting — and kind of reassuring for us mere mortals — when monumentally successful people talk about their failures. Take the peerless Norman Lear, one of the most influential figures in the history of television comedy. Lear, who just turned 99, created and/or developed “All in the Family,”...
CelebritiesPosted by
Us Weekly

Carrie and Big Reunite! Sarah Jessica Parker and Chris Noth Share ‘And Just Like That’ Photos

Together again. Sarah Jessica Parker and Chris Noth shared photos of Carrie Bradshaw and Mr. Big on the New York City set of And Just Like That. The HBO Max series, which is a continuation of Sex and the City, includes both Carrie and Big, a.k.a. John James Preston, but fans have been worried about the longtime couple as photos have surfaced from set where they aren’t wearing wedding rings.
TV SeriesBoston Globe

This week’s TV: ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine,’ another Marvel series, and MTV ‘Cribs’ returns (yes, really)

1. HBO has the excellent “The White Lotus,” which is like “Fantasy Island” after an immersive course in American Socioeconomic Disparities. And Hulu is about to premiere (on Aug. 19) “Nine Perfect Strangers,” which is like “Fantasy Island” after a course in New Age Promise. But on Tuesday, Fox is premiering just plain old “Fantasy Island,” a reboot of the Ricardo Montalban series that ran from 1977-84 and introduced the catchphrase, “The plane, the plane.” In this version, Roselyn Sanchez stars as Elena Rourke, the host of the magical locale.
Designers & CollectionsElle

The Best of 1950s Fashion

The debut of Christian Dior’s well-known New Look collection in 1947 marked the beginning of modern fashion history as we know it. With frame-fitting designs, ladylike accessories, and opulent details taking the forefront, the 1950s gave birth to a new approach to glamour. Entering the decade with elegance and sophistication, women were gravitating toward shape-defining silhouettes like billowing tea and poodle skirts–and experimenting with trousers in the process. Though everyone is looking to the later decades for style inspiration, it was the ’50s that led to some of fashion’s most memorable designs.
Moviesshortlist.com

Thor: Love And Thunder's best cameo has finally been confirmed

Thor: Love And Thunder is definitely our most anticipated Marvel movies. We can't wait to see what director Taika Waititi does next and the confirmation of a cameo we have all been waiting for just cements this. Waititi's Thor: Ragnarok was packed with familiar faces, with the likes of Doctor...
CelebritiesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Following Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow Lawsuit, Gerard Butler Is Suing Over Olympus Has Fallen

Hollywood has been filled to the brim with legal-related situations as of late. The biggest is arguably the revelation that longtime Marvel star Scarlettt Johansson is suing The Walt Disney Company due to the simultaneous theatrical/streaming release of Black Widow. There’s a chance the development could have further ramifications on the House of Mouse but, now, another entertainment company finds itself in a legal case of its own. Nu Image/Millennium Films is being sued by Gerard Butler in a financial matter relating to the film Olympus Has Fallen.
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Matt Damon says Clint Eastwood called him out for asking to break director’s strict film set rule

Matt Damon has revealed that Clint Eastwood once called him out for asking to break his hard and fast directing rule.In 2009, the actor first worked with the actor-director, who famously likes to shoot just one take before moving on to the next. Damon was asked how he found that experience during an interview with First We Feast, replying: “It was a little terrifying ‘cause I was playing a South African and that’s a really hard accent to do.”The actor, who was starring in Invictus, says getting the accent right “required a lot of practice” and that the first...

Comments / 0

Community Policy