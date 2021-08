Most of us have begun to return to some sense of normalcy as the strength of the pandemic wanes. But some of the patterns which began during our time of isolation are hard to break. For some of us, it is challenging to reengage the relationships we had before quarantine, difficult to get back into old routines like returning to our faith communities. The strength of our relationships and the resilience of our communities have been tested and will continue to be tested as we adjust to a new normal.