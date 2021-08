LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4)– Police in Lakewood arrested a hit-and-run suspect wanted in a crash that left a pedestrian critically injured. Investigators say that an anonymous caller gave them information that led them to the suspect driver, later identified as Marisa Sophara Kakos of Denver. Just before 2 a.m. Sunday, police responded to a call of a person walking northbound on Highway 285 just east of South Simms Street. When agents arrived, they found a female lying in the median area with serious injuries. Marisa Sophara Kakos (credit: Lakewood Police) She was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Investigators said that the woman had been struck by a car and that car left the scene. Why the woman was walking on the highway is being investigated. After the report of the hit-and-run, police received an anonymous call that led them to Kakos, 26, who was arrested. The vehicle was also impounded. Kakos was taken to the Jefferson County Jail on investigation of felony hit-and-run involving serious bodily injury and other charges are possible. The victim remains in critical condition.