Enjoy a Night of Shakespeare on Lake Tahoe This August
If you have never treated yourself to the experience of watching a Shakespeare play on the shores of beautiful Lake Tahoe, make this the year that it happens! This season's performance, The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged), is a lighthearted comedy featuring two guys in Converse sneakers touching on aspects of each of The Bard's plays. If you are not into tragedies and would prefer a show that will make you smile after such a rough year, the 2021 performance will not disappoint.
