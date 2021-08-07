Enjoy a Night of Shakespeare on Lake Tahoe This August

Located partly in California and Nevada, Lake Tahoe is famous for its crystal-clear water. Whether you are coming for a romantic gateway or a family vacation – this place is perfect for everything. As a year-round destination, Lake Tahoe has so many things to do in every season whether it is winter summer, or fall. This lake is 1644 feet deep, which makes it the second deepest lake in the United States. The 22 miles long and 12 miles wide lake has around 72 miles of shoreline. The water of this lake is so clear that you will be able to see the bottom very clear even down 70 ft in some areas. The temperature of the lake is around 60 degrees during the summertime, and it never freezes during the winter despite being in a high elevation, which makes it perfect to visit any season.