Two-Vehicle Crash in Fair Oaks Blocks Number One Lane

Northbound Sunrise Boulevard Site of Two-Vehicle Crash. A two-vehicle crash in Fair Oaks on August 2 occurred along northbound Sunrise Boulevard. The accident was reported by the California Highway Patrol (CHP) at around 5:30 p.m. just south of Wildridge Drive between a Toyota Rav4 and a Toyota Land Cruiser. Although emergency responders with the Sac Metro Fire arrived at the scene to assess injuries, no report has yet been released. The accident caused the number one lane on Wildridge Drive to be blocked, and one vehicle was reported to have front-end damage.