Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

The fire brings dangerous winds to Athens

raventribune.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGreat fires are spreading in Greece and Turkey. Ashes fall in the Athens metropolis, with firefighters urging residents not to leave their homes. In Greece, wildfires spread for the fifth day in a row. On Saturday the fire spread throughout the suburbs of Athens. Overnight, strong winds engulfed the city of Trachomacdones, where several houses were burned. Thousands of people have escaped the blaze on Mount Bernita on the outskirts of Athens since Thursday. Hundreds of people were evacuated by boat from the island of Evia east of the capital. Initially there was no information about the victims.

raventribune.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Arson#Albania#Extreme Weather#Greek#Athenian#Dpa#Peloponnese#Topis#Reuters#Israeli#Ukrainian#Eu#Turkish#Kyrgyz
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Athens
NewsBreak
Weather
Place
Europe
Country
Sweden
NewsBreak
Environment
Country
Greece
Country
Switzerland
Related
EnvironmentCNET

Greece's catastrophic wildfires: Everything you need to know

Amid its fiercest heatwave in 30 years, Greece is on fire. With the blazes well into their second week, three people have died, around 10% of the country's forests have been burned, and the international community is sending supplies. "We may have done what was humanly possible, but sometimes that...
WorldInternational Business Times

Huge Force Struggling To Contain Greek Fires

Backed by a huge multinational force, Greek firefighters on Tuesday struggled for an eighth day to control wildfires on the island of Evia that have caused massive damage, prompting an apology from the prime minister. Nearly 900 firefighters, reinforced overnight with fresh arrivals from abroad, were deployed on the country's...
EnvironmentPosted by
WGAU

'We fought a great battle': Greece defends wildfire response

ATHENS, Greece — (AP) — As Greece's massive wildfires were being tamed Tuesday, the country's civil protection chief strongly defended the country's firefighting efforts, saying every resource was thrown into the fight against what he described as the fire service's worst challenge ever. Nikos Hardalias said authorities “truly did what...
Environmentabc17news.com

CLIMATE REPORT’S DIRE WARNING, DIXIE FIRE RAGES ON (330pET)

Greece is facing a “natural disaster of unprecedented proportions,” as 586 wildfires burn in “all corners” of the country, according to Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis. The Mediterranean nation is broiling under one of its worst heat waves in decades and firefighters continue to battle blazes across the country. Sixty-three...
Environmentkion546.com

CLIMATE REPORT’S DIRE WARNING, DIXIE FIRE RAGES ON (330pET)

Greece is facing a “natural disaster of unprecedented proportions,” as 586 wildfires burn in “all corners” of the country, according to Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis. The Mediterranean nation is broiling under one of its worst heat waves in decades and firefighters continue to battle blazes across the country. Sixty-three...
EnvironmentPosted by
WSB Radio

'We fought a great battle': Greece defends wildfire response

ATHENS, Greece — (AP) — As Greece's massive wildfires were being tamed Tuesday, the country's civil protection chief strongly defended the country's firefighting efforts, saying every resource was thrown into the fight against what he described as the fire service's worst challenge ever. Nikos Hardalias said authorities “truly did what...

Comments / 0

Community Policy