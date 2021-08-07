The fire brings dangerous winds to Athens

Great fires are spreading in Greece and Turkey. Ashes fall in the Athens metropolis, with firefighters urging residents not to leave their homes. In Greece, wildfires spread for the fifth day in a row. On Saturday the fire spread throughout the suburbs of Athens. Overnight, strong winds engulfed the city of Trachomacdones, where several houses were burned. Thousands of people have escaped the blaze on Mount Bernita on the outskirts of Athens since Thursday. Hundreds of people were evacuated by boat from the island of Evia east of the capital. Initially there was no information about the victims.