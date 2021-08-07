Lee McGregor retains European bantamweight title despite knock down

You train your whole life to run one race. You’re in position to finish top 2 in your heat and move onto the finals. Your dream of being an Olympic champion is very much alive and then in a split second, it’s gone. American Isaiah Jewett laid sprawled out on the track in Tokyo. He had been accidentally tripped by a runner from Botswana. “It was devastating. I’m not going to lie,” said Jewett. His next move was nothing short of incredible. Isaiah got up and helped Nijel Amos, the man who’d just tripped him, to his feet. Amos kept apologizing. He knew that not only was his Olympic dream gone, he’d robbed Jewett of his. Isaiah put his arm around Nijel and said, “Let’s just finish the race.” Arm and arm they came across the finish line dead last. How could Jewett find such grace, such forgiveness at such a crushing moment? “Standing up and showing good character, even if it’s my rival or whoever I’m racing, I don’t want any bad.” And while Isaiah Jewett won’t stand on a podium in Tokyo this year to accept a medal for his athletic performance, his actions are beyond gold worthy.