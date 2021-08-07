Cancel
Combat Sports

Lee McGregor retains European bantamweight title despite knock down

BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLee McGregor recovered from being knocked down to retain his European bantamweight title against Vincent Legrand. The Scot, 24, went down in the second round of his first defence at Falls Park in Belfast. However, Frenchman Legrand was stopped in the fourth, handing McGregor his 11th professional victory. McGregor, who...

www.bbc.com

Lee Mcgregor
Karim Guerfi
#Bantamweight#Falls Park#Boxing#Combat#European
Combat Sports
Sports
