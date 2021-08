Erling Haaland is looking forward to playing with new Borussia Dortmund signing Donyell Malen, and is hoping that the Dutchman will provide him a lot of assists. Even though Donyell Malen’s transfer from PSV Eindhoven to Borussia Dortmund has not yet been made official, the 22 year old has already started training with his new teammates. Erling Haaland was asked about Malen’s arrival on Tuesday, and said that he hopes that they will play together in the BVB attack.