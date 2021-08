Katie Ledecky may happen to be the most decorated female swimmer in Olympic history, but there's so much more to her than her career in the pool. "The people around me help me remember that swimming is just one part of who I am and only one of the things that I enjoy doing," the 24-year-old tells HelloGiggles following her incredible showing at the Tokyo Olympics. For Ledecky, who just graduated with a degree in psychology while minoring in political science, one of her greatest passions outside the pool is a STEM education program that she launched in 2020 to encourage middle school students to go into the science, technology, engineering, and math fields.