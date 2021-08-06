Cancel
MDOT plan for Woodward lacks local support

downtownpublications.com
 12 days ago

The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) has advised cities along the Woodward corridor in Oakland County, including Birmingham, that they intend to install an Intelligent Transportation System (ITS), which includes digital message signs on 85-foot monopoles, at several intersections, despite concerns by the city and other municipalities. MDOT has informed...

www.downtownpublications.com

