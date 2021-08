MotoGP in 2021 has been as much of a rollercoaster as we expected. Catalunya saw this year's best performers go off the boil, and Marquez's win in Germany indicated a real return to form. Quartararo's 34-point lead will take some beating, but with Marquez reportedly stronger after a well-earned month's rest, there's still plenty to be played for. Here's how to watch a MotoGP live stream no matter where you are in the world, and there are even options to watch absolutely FREE in some regions.