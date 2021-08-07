Good Works: RK Industries' suicide-awareness campaigns lead sector
Finding an area of passion is important to the longevity and success of a company's corporate social responsibility program. RK Industries, a Civic 50 Colorado 2020 honoree, has become deeply involved in an issue area especially pertinent to the construction industry. Additionally, the company developed a CSR program that truly values volunteerism seriously — with plans to expand on this in the future.
