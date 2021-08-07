Letters: Anti-vaxxers, speeding traffic, money for GFP bounty program is misspent
Until the 1950s, polio ravaged our nation. It infected all ages, but mostly children. It was the summer scourge that sent kids into iron lungs, wheelchairs and metal body braces. Parents worried about who would be struck down next. Some cases were so severe that the victim died or never walked again. Other cases were less severe. For example, Sen. Mitch McConnell contracted it in 1944 as a child.www.aberdeennews.com
Comments / 0