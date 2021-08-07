Letters: Yes, the LGBTQ+ community is here; what's wrong with Congressional Republicans?

Some citizens believe the community should have been warned about the arrival of three fabulous drag queens at Thursday Night Live. Yet, while I was working with the show, I saw a little girl run to hug the queens, and I saw young adults inspired to accept every part of themselves. There may have been fear and hate, but it was not coming from children or young people. It was coming from people who do not understand — and refuse to try to understand — what drag is and what the LGBTQ+ community stands for.