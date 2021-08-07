Cancel
Congress & Courts

Bennet, Hickenlooper prepare for federal infrastructure vote

By RockyDailyNews RSS Feed
rockydailynews.com
 13 days ago

DENVER (KDVR) — A historic deal meant to help improve infrastructure around the U.S. is headed for a vote this weekend in the senate. The measure is designed to uphold and correct everything from roads and highways to broadband and water systems, but its price tag has some wondering how long the nation could keep spending this type of money.

