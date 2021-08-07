Letter to the editor: Say a prayer for America

The following is a prayer by George Washington. Reference: America's God and Country, Encyclopedia of Quotations, by William J. Federer, 1996. "Monday morning. O eternal and everlasting God, I presume to present myself this morning before Thy Divine Majesty, beseeching Thee to accept of my humble and hearty thanks. ... Direct my thoughts, words and work, wash away my sins in the immaculate Blood of the Lamb, and purge my heart by Thy Holy Spirit .... Daily frame me more and more into the likeness of Thy Son, Jesus Christ, that living in Thy Fear, and dying in Thy Favor, I may in Thy appointed time attain the resurrection of the just and unto eternal life. Bless my family, friends and kindred, and unite us all in praising and glorifying Thee in all our works."