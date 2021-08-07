Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

Letter to the editor: Say a prayer for America

Canton Repository
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe following is a prayer by George Washington. Reference: America's God and Country, Encyclopedia of Quotations, by William J. Federer, 1996. "Monday morning. O eternal and everlasting God, I presume to present myself this morning before Thy Divine Majesty, beseeching Thee to accept of my humble and hearty thanks. ... Direct my thoughts, words and work, wash away my sins in the immaculate Blood of the Lamb, and purge my heart by Thy Holy Spirit .... Daily frame me more and more into the likeness of Thy Son, Jesus Christ, that living in Thy Fear, and dying in Thy Favor, I may in Thy appointed time attain the resurrection of the just and unto eternal life. Bless my family, friends and kindred, and unite us all in praising and glorifying Thee in all our works."

www.cantonrep.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus Christ
Person
George Washington
IN THIS ARTICLE
#America
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Related
ReligionBelief.Net

How to Fast According to the Bible

Chances are you are among the massive majority of Christians who rarely or never fast. It’s not because you haven’t read your Bible, or heard about the power of fasting, or that you don't genuinely want to do it. It's more likely that you simply don't know how to, or if it even should be done.
ReligionHanford Sentinel

Christ and Common Sense: Feminism and femininity

Rebecca Lemke is an author and blogger who writes about her struggle to live as a woman of God in a godless society. I was struck by an article she wrote titled, “Feminism tried to steal my femininity.”. In it she says, “Feminism, not the patriarchy, was what tried to...
Religionnsjonline.com

THE WORD: Contending for the faith

The Book of Jude completes our look at the five shortest books of the Bible. The penultimate book of the Bible ranks the fifth shortest book behind Obadiah, Philemon, Third John and Second John. All five on the list are a single chapter, with Jude clocking in at 461 words in its original Greek and Hebrew form and 584 in the King James.
Religionblufftontoday.com

Ring: Engaging people allows us to see grand, diverse gifts

From time to time, I get the opportunity to meet unique and talented people. The scriptures tell us that “every good and perfect gift comes from above.” Engaging people in our lives allows us to see the grand, diverse gifts that our God indeed provides. This past week, I got...
Religionbobrussell.org

ASK BOB: Two Questions About the Nature of God

Occasionally people ask my opinion on various personal or church issues. I recently received the following questions which I have reprinted below, followed by my response. Does the Lord hear and answer the prayers of sinners other than acknowledging Him as Savior and asking for salvation?. MY ANSWER. I am...
Religionchurchofjesuschrist.org

President Oaks Says God and Absolute Truth Are Fundamental to Life on Earth

SEATTLE, Washington — Marking the first time a member of the First Presidency has addressed a public audience outside of Utah in nearly 17 months, President Dallin H. Oaks spoke at a conference for single adults on Sunday afternoon. No individual can overcome life’s challenges without the spiritual strength that...
Religionhilltran.org

Is God Good All The Time?

“If a thing is free to be good, it is also free to be bad. And free will is what has made evil possible. Why, then, did God give them free will? Because free will, though it makes evil possible, is also the only thing that makes possible any love or goodness or joy worth having.” ~ C. S. Lewis.
ReligionVictoria Advocate

Bible verse - Isaiah Isa.1:22-23; quote by Thomas S. Monson

Isaiah Isa.1:22-23 Should doubt knock at your doorway, just say to those skeptical, disturbing, rebellious thoughts, I propose to stay with my faith, with the faith of my people. Thomas Spencer Monson (1927-2018) was an American religious leader, author, and the 16th President of The Church of Jesus Christ of...
ReligionCurrent-Argus

COVID-19 and Christianity

It is a failure of Christianity when a secular Government must step up and enforce as rule of law that which Christians should have a moral, ethical, and faithful obligation to do without governmental enforcement. The matter becomes outright sinful when Christians then complain about a presumed degradation of liberty, violation of rights, and overreach of Governmental authority when they refuse to comply, even though doing so is the genuine expression of Christian witness.
Religionmarinlocalnews.com

Thomas Nibbe Sermon: ‘I Am With You Always’

Sunday, August 8, 2021 @ 11:00 a.m. “I am with you always” The Sacrament of Holy Baptism. Three beautiful babies are baptized today at Holy CrossLutheran Church in the name of the Father, and of the Son,and of the Holy Spirit…Isla Dawn Belingheri, daughter of Anthony and MeganElla Ann Matias, daughter of Robert and JenniferRyland Patrick Sheedy, son of Matthew and Megan.
ReligionBrunswick News

Children are a blessing from the Lord

My husband and I were married in 2019. We had grand hopes for an exciting life together, but we barely gotten back from our honeymoon when COVID-19 paralyzed the world. Now we question whether we should have children at all. Who wants to bring innocent children into this vile and uncertain world?
SocietyLincoln Journal Star

Letter: Critical race theory attack misses mark

Richard Terrell ("Theory requires evaluation,” July 23) is guilty of two logical fallacies. Terrell commits the red herring fallacy when he claims that parents are outraged because teaching critical race theory “indoctrinates” children. This is the same error in logic creationists make when they claim that teaching the theory of evolution in public schools indoctrinates students because the theory is materialistic. Darwin does not mention God in his theory, and this outrages theists.
Religionkentuckytoday.com

CLEAR CREEK BAPTIST BIBLE COLLEGE: Learning and growing

For most of us, we often take for granted the ability to learn. However, the fact that God has created us with both the aptitude and desire to learn is evidence of God's gracious plan and loving endowment of humankind, His crowning jewel of creation. Science reveals that humans begin...
ReligionFrontiersman

Life’s path is good for the soul

“Where did the trail go?” My son Steven, my husband Kerry, and I were hiking the Cascade trail that leads from Byers Lake to the top of Kesugi Ridge. Years ago, the old trail to the ridge was primitive. I recall scrambling up the steep mountainside using both hands and feet to climb tree roots as if they were a ladder. (My husband loved that primitive trail. Me—not so much.) The new trail is a steady climb on a solid trail full of switchbacks.
Religionthejacksonpress.org

Belief vs. Truth

You can believe a lot of things. You can believe in the Easter Bunny. You can believe Elvis is still alive. You can believe a lot of things, but believing something does not mean it is true. With the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ, it is why the apostles...
Religionlafourchegazette.com

The History of the Roman Catholic Mass, Part III

In 476 AD, the Germanic king Odoacer overthrew Romulus, the last Roman emperor in the West. This ended the 1,000 years of the Roman Empire rule of Western Europe. With the Fall of Rome, Western Europe became fragmented. Local dialects began to develop into the modern European languages; however, the Church retained Latin in the liturgy to signify Church unity.
Religioncornerstonebaptistchurch.org

The Gospel and the Church – Ephesians 2:19-22

Ephesians 2:19–22 (ESV) [19] So then you are no longer strangers and aliens, but you are fellow citizens with the saints and members of the household of God, [20] built on the foundation of the apostles and prophets, Christ Jesus himself being the cornerstone, [21] in whom the whole structure, being joined together, grows into a holy temple in the Lord. [22] In him you also are being built together into a dwelling place for God by the Spirit.
PharmaceuticalsWashington Examiner

Mike Rowe is right about the unvaccinated

Over the weekend, television host Mike Rowe responded to a user on Facebook who had asked him why he didn’t do more to encourage his viewers to get the coronavirus vaccines. Rowe’s response was one of the better I’ve seen: He said he had gotten vaccinated as soon as he was able, that he believed the vaccines work, but he understands the reasons why so many people are still hesitant.

Comments / 0

Community Policy