Kanye West Will Reportedly Release 'Watch the Throne 2' With Jay-Z Despite Postponing 'Donda'

Kanye West had a very public 2020. Between running for President and his breakdown with estranged wife Kim Kardashian, West was all over the news. His tweets only stirred the pot more. But Mr. West was strangely quiet for much of 2021, before he started making a buzz with Paris Fashion Week appearances, his hooded mask, and dating a supermodel. All the high-profile press came right before 'Ye's secret album listening party, which is supposedly happening tonight in Las Vegas. And now, fans are also starting to notice that 'Ye is back on Instagram as well.