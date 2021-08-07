Cancel
Kanye West Will Reportedly Release 'Watch the Throne 2' With Jay-Z Despite Postponing 'Donda'

AceShowbiz
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMeanwhile, Kanye's fans jokingly attack media personality Justin LaBoy after he announces that the MC will release his 10th album 'Whenever [he] wanna drop it.'. AceShowbiz - Kanye West and Jay-Z's other project apparently is in the works. While the "Gold Digger" rapper has once again postponed the release of "Donda", he reportedly will release "Watch the Throne 2" with Hov at the end of 2021.

www.aceshowbiz.com

