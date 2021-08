Britain’s Olympians excelled at Tokyo 2020, picking up 65 medals across the tournament - 22 of them gold.While there were disappointments, not least the shock early exit of Jade Jones from the taekwondo, Team GB’s women’s football team crashing out against Australia and sprinter Dina Asher-Smith failing to reach the women’s 100m final and pulling out of the 200m with a hamstring injury, British athletes were magnificent throughout, not least in the pool, on the BMX track and on the water.Here’s a complete list of all GB’s gold medallists.Adam PeatySwimming, men’s 100m breaststrokeThe mighty British swimmer picked up the...