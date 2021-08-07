Letters to the Editor Saturday, Aug. 7

I can see why people do not like Fox News. It is so depressing. All they do is let you know what's going on in the country! They show the videos of the lootings and the shootings and the beatings in the street. They show the hundreds of thousands of illegals crossing the border. Are there any criminals in these ranks, are they bringing in drugs, is there any sex trafficking? Who knows? Are they vaccinated? It's doubtful. What happened to all the rules for anyone coming here? But look for them soon in your neighborhood, as they are being sent all over the United States.