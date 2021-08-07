Cancel
Letters to the Editor Saturday, Aug. 7

By Gazette Editorial Board
Daily Gazette
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn July 31, Elise Stefanik tweeted, “Today’s anniversary of Medicare and Medicaid reminds us to reflect on the critical role these programs played to protect the healthcare of millions of families. To safeguard our future, we must reject socialist healthcare schemes.”. This Harvard graduate and congressperson representing the 21st District...

Posted by
CNN

Andrew Cuomo's downfall sends a striking message

Julian Zelizer writes that New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo's resignation sends a clear message that the Democratic Party will put principle over partisan interests -- a stark contrast to how the Republican Party has handled similar allegations of sexual harassment in recent years.
PoliticsObserver-Reporter

LETTER: Depressing news

I can see why people do not like Fox News. It is so depressing. All they do is let you know what's going on in the country! They show the videos of the lootings and the shootings and the beatings in the street. They show the hundreds of thousands of illegals crossing the border. Are there any criminals in these ranks, are they bringing in drugs, is there any sex trafficking? Who knows? Are they vaccinated? It's doubtful. What happened to all the rules for anyone coming here? But look for them soon in your neighborhood, as they are being sent all over the United States.
Politicsdefendernetwork.com

Democracy at death’s door: Message from Associate Editor Aswad Walker

Love’em or hate’em, Republicans fight for every inch. They will “big lie” through their teeth and fart fairy tales to hold onto power over America’s people, policies and purse-strings. Check their record, money! They’ve already sacrificed their “christian” faith and allegiance to the Constitution. They’ve sided with US enemy Russia, beaten cops to death while claiming “Blue Lives Matter,” and instigated a treasonous attempt to overthrow a democratic election, all to the delight of their “president in exile,” Donald Trump.
Public HealthAustin American-Statesman

Letters to the editor: Imagining the polio fight in today's climate

I'm old but remember lining up in school to receive my polio vaccination shot. For those somewhat younger, that was before the vaccine was available on a sugar cube. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States has been polio-free since 1979. If we had as many anti-vaxxers then as we have now, would the U.S. be polio-free?
Detroit, MIPosted by
CBS Detroit

Fourth Stimulus Check: Is Another Relief Payment On The Horizon?

(CBS Detroit) — Many Americans have relied on stimulus checks to get through COVID. Nearly 17 months after the economy initially shut down, the pandemic is still going. The Delta variant is driving up case numbers among the unvaccinated. The rise, which comes amidst improving economic conditions, could tap the brakes on the recovery. Meanwhile, some people are still waiting on that recovery. Unemployment exceeds pre-pandemic levels, even with jobs widely available in certain sectors. The federal unemployment bonus is set to end on Labor Day, and about half of all states have already ended it (or attempted to). Millions of people remain short of food and behind on bills. A fourth stimulus check would certainly come in handy. But can we expect more help from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) in 2021?
Congress & CourtsCNET

Senate ready to approve Biden's infrastructure bill. What's in it for you?

As soon as Tuesday morning, the Senate could vote on the $1 trillion infrastructure bill put together by a bipartisan group of senators. The bill -- which would fund federal investments in roads and bridges, broadband internet, public transit and electric utilities -- is the first piece of a one-two punch designed by President Joe Biden and members of Congress to rebuild the nation's infrastructure and put the American people on better financial footing coming out of the pandemic.
Irving, TXhngn.com

$2,000 Extra Stimulus Checks Will Be Given to Americans, Will You Qualify?

Struggling Americans in some states in the country will receive extra Stimulus Checks up to $2,000 in the upcoming weeks. In a recently published article in The Sun, A proposal to offer a $2,000 incentive to teachers who intend to return to class in the autumn was accepted by a school board in Irving, Texas. Officials want to express their gratitude to employees who have persevered in the face of the global pandemic.
Politicsthefocus.news

Melissa DeRosa salary revealed: How much did Cuomo’s former aide earn?

Melissa DeRosa was among Gov Andrew Cuomo’s top staff from 2017 until yesterday. What salary did Melissa DeRosa earn as Cuomo’s aide, and how did it compare with other members of the New York State Executive Department, including Gov Cuomo?. What was Melissa DeRosa’s salary as Cuomo’s top aide?. The...
KidsPosted by
Salon

The GOP's death cult comes for the children

There is little doubt that the pandemic has exacerbated the fears parents have about their children's well-being. The typical parental anxiety now comes with worries about the latest Delta variant of COVID-19 —which appears to spread more easily in children than the initial coronavirus outbreak — questions on whether their children are going to have to wear masks when they go back to school, and anticipation for a yet-to-be approved vaccine for children under 12.
Presidential ElectionWashington Post

Trump’s election conspiracies are coming to a head — again

There’s only one actual question about the next few weeks, as the estimated deadline offered by Donald Trump and his allies for his reinstatement as president comes and goes: How dangerous will it be?. On Friday, the Department of Homeland Security released a bulletin warning state and local law enforcement...
Charlotte, NCthecharlotteweekly.com

Pearce: Will Pat McCrory pop Trump’s balloon?

Former Gov. Pat McCrory is something of a political punching bag in North Carolina. But he could go from chump to champ in 2022 if he shatters the conventional wisdom that the state Republican Party belongs to Donald Trump. In June, Trump endorsed Congressman Ted Budd in the 2022 Republican...
U.S. PoliticsNewsweek

Fact Check: Does a Photo Show Rand Paul Getting a COVID Vaccine?

A photo of Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) receiving an injection has been spread on social media as his stances on vaccinations have been questioned. As Sen. Paul's positions on vaccines and restrictions amid the pandemic have faced scrutiny in some corners, Twitter users have shared a photo showing him receiving an injection and suggested it is him being vaccinated against COVID-19.
ImmigrationPosted by
Daily Mail

Mexican president will ask Kamala Harris to reopen the southern border 'completely' and send 3.5 million vaccines amid a surge in infections in migrants crossing the Rio Grande

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador plans to urge Vice President Kamala Harris to completely reopen the border between Mexico and the U.S. during their phone call Monday. 'It must be said that the border is open, not completely, but it has never been completely closed,' Lopez Obrador said during...

Comments / 0

