Charlie Parr: Last of the Better Days Ahead

While you’re reading this, Nik Parr is somewhere thinking about music. The 26-year-old wunderkind and his band, the Austin, Texas-based Selfless Lovers just released their debut full-length, When The Bars Close. No doubt– The Selfless Lovers are a rock n’ roll band with the swagger and urgency of your ’60s and ’70s favorites. Yet the band distinguishes itself with Parr’s driving piano and saxophones blasts, producing a dimensional sound that’s essential for dancefloor shakedowns. The band’s previous EP releases, Glad To Be Here, The Selfless Lovers, and Live from Austin, TX demonstrate Parr’s talent for songs that find common ground between FM bombast and AM gold. The uptown sophistication of “Keep Me in Mind” and “Nothing Wrong” thrive alongside the afterhours pulse of “Glad to Be Here” and “Slave to the Dollar”. When The Bars Close further explores this unlikely mix of polish and vitality. Recorded live in the studio, the album challenges the backhanded compliment– or subtle deprecation– that haunts many bands: “You gotta see ’em live.” Written during the months of COVID-induced isolation and anxiety, the album reflects Parr’s dedication to song craft and execution. At their core, the songs are concise, hook-oriented, and radio-ready, but in the hands of The Selfless Lovers, these initial kernels are something more– springboards for soulful sonic exploration and genre-blending. On Thursday, August 5th, The Selfless Lovers will show up and show out during their visit to Macon’s storied Grant’s Lounge. In anticipation of the gig, I talked to Nik about his life in music, his live show philosophy, and creating during a pandemic.