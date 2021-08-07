Cancel
Music

Charlie Parr: Last of the Better Days Ahead

By DOUG COLLETTE
allaboutjazz.com
 3 days ago

Country-blues in its most vintage form, Last of the Better Days Ahead is not appreciably different from Charlie Parr's last couple albums, Dog (Red House Records, 2017) and Charlie Parr (Red House Records, 2019). As on those records, his economical playing meshes with the deft, spare accompaniment, almost surreptitiously evoking people, places and moods with such vivid skill(s), the Minnesota native comes across like a short story writer with a guitar.

www.allaboutjazz.com

