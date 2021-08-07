Gladhill Estates home closes at $1.205 million

Aug. 7—Listed at $999,900, the home at 3502 Bess Way, Monrovia, closed at $1.205 million. Built in 2017, the home features seven bedrooms and six full baths, an open floor plan, and an eat-in kitchen with granite counters, a quarter-moon island and stainless steel appliances. The main level primary bedroom has trey ceilings, two huge walk-in closets and access to the rear porch. Four spacious bedrooms and three full baths are on the upper level. A covered porch off the kitchen has an electronic Phantom screen and gas fireplace overlooking the rear stone patio and pergola, four-car garage parking and a mud room off the garage with laundry.