Size Effects: (Mostly New) Jazz for Big Bands and Orchestras, Part 2

By LUDOVICO GRANVASSU
allaboutjazz.com
 3 days ago

As we continue our journey in the recent work of some of the most compelling jazz orchestras and big bands of today, and a few from the past that were so ahead of their time that their music still sounds fresh. [Click here to listen to the part 1]. Happy...

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jazz#Orchestras#Big Band#Party#Fantome#The Don Ellis Orchestra#Danish#Ecm
Musicmusicconnection.com

Album Review: "Galactic Cowboy Orchestra" by Flirting With Chaos (9/10)

With their sixth release, the virtuoso Minneapolis quartet is not one to rest on its laurels. The intrepid ensemble has always pushed the boundaries where rock, jazz, world and symphonic music collide. This album expands on that concept, with a seamless blend of experimental riffs and lush, spacey sounds. The title track is a prime example, with mid-‘70s King Crimson-like abandon. While primarily an instrumental band, there are some key vocal offerings by violinist Lisi Wright on KC’s “21st Century Schizoid Man” and two original tracks.
San Jose, CAfuncheap.com

“Prism Trio” Modern Jazz Trio (San Jose)

The Prism trio is a modern jazz trio that focuses on re-imagining jazz standards and bringing a new and modern twist to the compositions of The Great American Songbook and other jazz giants. Influenced by the Keith Jarret trio, Bill Evans trio, and the Trio of Doom; The Prism Trio explores boundaries to create art.
Bay City, ORtillamookcountypioneer.net

JAZZ CONCERT: Rob Scheps and his TBA Band to Premier New Compositions August 1st at Bay City Arts Center

The Bay City Arts Center (BCAC) will host the next in its series of world-class jazz concerts this coming Sunday, August 1st, featuring jazz saxophonist/flutist/composer Rob Scheps and his TBA Band. Scheps and his band are celebrating the release of their new CD, Live at the Churchill School, a collection of compositions written by Scheps over the last year and recorded in Eastern Oregon at the height of the pandemic. Sunday’s audience will be hearing this music for the first time, performed by one of the most impressive jazz ensembles working today: Scheps on sax and flute, Dan Gaynor on piano, Laurent Nickel on bass, and Michael Rodenkirch on drums and percussion. Rob is known internationally as one of the finest saxophonists of his generation. He has worked with Ray Charles, Buddy Rich, Liza Minnelli, Aretha Franklin, Gil Evans Band, and the Vanguard Jazz Orchestra. Doors will open at 5:30PM and the music will start at 6:00PM. This is a live, all ages show. Tickets are by donation, with a recommended donation of $20 per person. The show will be broadcast live on KAYN, 92.9FM for those within range of the local public radio station.
Musicsyncopatedtimes.com

Black Swan Classic Jazz Band • Ragtime Revelry

When “ragtime” is mentioned, many people—perhaps most—think immediately of piano players. In the early 1900s, ragtime was the domain of piano players. Ragtime was “revived,” one might say, in 1974 when the movie The Sting was released with its compelling background music: the ragtime piece “The Entertainer.” Thereafter—and even today—whenever “The Entertainer” was and is played, most often it is identified as “The Sting.” Today there are many players like Butch Thompson and Terry Waldo who include ragtime in their repertoires, as well as some who devote themselves entirely to ragtime.
Musicwbgo.org

(Back) In The Club: Jazz United Considers the Return of Live Concerts

If you've followed Jazz United at any point since our inception, you know how important live performances are to us. In this latest phase of the pandemic, hearing improvised music in person — with an audience, inside a club — has become all the more precious, and more than a little fraught.
Southampton, NYEast Hampton Star

New Hamptons Jazz Fest Has a Big-Name Guest

The first annual Hamptons Jazz Fest is heating up and gaining momentum, and with midsummer comes its biggest name yet. On Saturday, the Fest lands at the Southampton Arts Center, where the Bill O'Connell Latin Jazz All Stars will perform from 7 to 9 p.m. with their special guest, the multiple Grammy Award-winning saxophonist and clarinetist Paquito D'Rivera.
New Orleans, LAwhereyat.com

New Orleans Jazz Orchestra to Reopen With New Concert Series

Get ready! After 16 long months of the COVID-19 pandemic affecting many local musicians, The New Orleans Jazz Orchestra, a nonprofit organization dedicated to improving both New Orleans music and culture, will be hosting an upcoming renewed concert series on August 11 at 4 p.m. The event is to take...
MusicPosted by
Amomama

Daily Joke: Conductor Does Not Want to Admit a Jazz Clarinetist to the Orchestra

A conductor was getting an orchestra together for a performance he had planned to have at the end of the month. However, he was having trouble finding a clarinet player. After several days of searching for a musician himself, he finally got into contact with a contractor. The contractor explained, "I've only got one guy available at the moment, and he is a jazz clarinetist."
Musicshutter16.com

Will big band jazz take root with audiences in Mexico?

One of the best-known big bands here in Mexico is Big Band Jazz de Mexico, which has released two albums and over a dozen songs with stream numbers in the tens and hundreds of thousands, including its most recent single, “Todavia.” Their music is bilingual with some songs in English and some in Spanish. They play a mix of Mexican classics and a few American standards, all beautifully done and some with a Latin jazz beat.
Dekalb, ILdekalbcountyonline.com

Jazz At The Mansion Tonight – Featuring A 16 Piece Big Band

The next concert at the beautiful Ellwood House Museum Music at the Mansion-Entertainment with the Stars in DeKalb (IL) will take place Wednesday, August 4th. This will be the Jazz at the Mansion tribute show featuring the talented big band Jazz in Progress. Jazz in Progress is a local DeKalb...
San Jose, CAfuncheap.com

Big Band Celebration w/ Dirty Downtown Jazz Syndicate (San Jose)

The Dirty Downtown Jazz Syndicate is led by pianist/arranger and movie buff, Kevin McCullough. Fronted by sultry singer Lauren Halliwell and backed by horns and a killin’ rhythm section, they play music from spy movies, detective shows, film noir, and the like! If you mix James Bond and Jessica Rabbit up with some fresh arrangements ranging from salsa to swing, surf to heartfelt ballads, the resulting cocktail would be the DDJS! Guaranteed to leave you both shaken AND stirred! http://https://www.theddjs.com/
Estes Park, COestesparknews.com

Estes Park Jazz Big Band Presents Final Summer Concert

The Estes Park Jazz Big Band will present an evening concert featuring two Estes Park vocalists on Wednesday, August 11 starting at 7:00 p.m. The free concert will be held at Performance Park, Estes Park’s beautiful outdoor performance facility located on west Elkhorn Avenue. Audience members are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets.
Musicallaboutjazz.com

Joel Frahm: The Bright Side

Saxophonist Joel Frahm is an accomplished virtuoso with an easily recognizable style. He deftly balances an accessible, mellifluous sound with an explorative spirit. His tenth release as a leader, the captivating The Bright Side, is a collection of ten brilliant originals interpreted in a spare trio setting. The laid back atmosphere and the band's seamless camaraderie make for an engaging listening experience and the warmth, whimsy and intelligent motifs create the album's cohesiveness.
Musiclondonjazznews.com

Brad Mehldau and Orpheus Chamber Orchestra – ‘Variations on a Melancholy Theme’

Brad Mehldau and Orpheus Chamber Orchestra – Variations on a Melancholy Theme. (Nonesuch Records. Album review by Mary James) Imagine if Brahms woke up one day and had the blues, Brad Mehldau speculated about his Variations on a Melancholy Theme. This orchestral work does indeed follow in Brahms’ footsteps – it is supremely romantic and harmoniously lyrical, 35 deeply satisfying minutes with more than enough bluesy piano to reward jazz fans, and defying classification as classical or jazz – it’s both. Just as Brahms evokes an emotional response by weaving grief, sweetness and anxiety in his Three Intermezzi for Piano Op. 117 (one of his final works), this recent release by Mehldau explores melancholy in its many manifestations using the classical form with jazz harmonies. It follows in the steps of his earlier orchestral works which started with his Brady Bunch Variations for piano and orchestra in 2007, the jazz/classical/rock Highway Rider in 2010 and more recently his Piano Concerto in 2018.
Musicallaboutjazz.com

New Midsummer Releases Plus A Pride Of Jazz Leos

This broadcast presents midsummer releases from pianist Bobby West and vocalist Carmela Rappazzo, plus a single of a new collaboration from vocalists Lucy Yeghiazaryan & Vanisha Gould, with birthday shoutouts to a pride of Jazz Leos: Nnenna Freelon, composer Pamela Baskin-Watson, pianists JoAnne Brackeen and Shamie Royston, vocalists Camille Bertault, Fay Victor and Luba Mason, among others. Thanks for listening and please support the artists you hear by purchasing their music during this time of pandemic.
Musicallaboutjazz.com

Muriel Grossmann: Quiet Earth

Anyone familiar with Tibetan Buddhism will know that once their spiritual leader or Dalai Lama dies, officials set off in search of his reincarnation, interviewing and examining potential postulants. Listening to Quiet Earth by Austrian saxophonist Muriel Grossmann one cannot help but ask if she might be the reincarnation or avatar of the late John Coltrane. Certainly that is one heavy label to place upon Grossmann but, a few minutes into the opener "Wien," and there is little doubt this artist has the proper bona fides. The composition carries that A Love Supreme (Impulse!, 1965) vibe with a reverence for the ethereal. She is backed by her longtime collaborators, guitarist Radomir Milojkovic, bassist Gina Schwarz, and drummer Uros Stamenkovic, plus organist Llorenc Barcelo who came aboard for the previous release Reverence (2019). Both recordings are available as CDs from Dreamlandrecords or as 200 gram LPs from RR GEMS. "Wien" doesn't parrot that Coltrane masterpiece, it expands upon the concept with Barceló's organ pointing towards the spiritual jazz of Larry Young, and Milojkovic's guitar chewing on some Delta blues.
Visual Artallaboutjazz.com

Mid-Century Modern Jazz Illustrations

Drawing was a part of my world long before music (I wanted to be a cartoonist as a young kid) but I've only recently rediscovered it as something I genuinely love. It has become a fulfilling creative outlet and a way for me to combine my musical sensibilities with my love of Mid-Century Modern design and illustration.

