Photography

All About Jazz

By NENAD GEORGIEVSKI
allaboutjazz.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article"All great photographers have a third eye and Anton Corbijn has three third eyes," writes guitarist Keith Richards of the Rolling Stones fame about renowned photographer Anton Corbijn's art in the book 1-2-3-4. Richards is one of a number of artists, including U2's singer Bono and bassist Adam Clayton, Depeche Mode's Martin Gore, Metallica's Lars Ulrich, REM's Michael Stipe, and Nick Cave who pay personal tribute to Corbijn's photographs and work in this voluminous book that encompasses portraits of hundreds of artists from different generations. Corbijn, whose work rose to prominence in the late '70s and especially during the '80s is considered one of the most impactful visual creators of our time. For 40 years, this Dutch photographer and filmmaker has captured some of the most celebrated musical acts and other artists of different eras. It's a long and esteemed list. His images defined the way musicians were portrayed and his work in the area of music photography accounts for some of today's most vivid and often unusual portrayals. Corbijn's sensibility and style have made him one of the preeminent portrait photographers of this era.

